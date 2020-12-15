Markets
South Korea's Nov coal imports fall 14.5% y/y
- Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.
15 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea's November coal imports dropped 14.5% to 9.47 million tonnes from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday.
