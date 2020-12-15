AVN 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
South Korea's Nov coal imports fall 14.5% y/y

  • Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea's November coal imports dropped 14.5% to 9.47 million tonnes from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Total coal imports are composed of steam coal for power generation and coking coal for steel production.

south korea coal imports

