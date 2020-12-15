AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

Recorder Report 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has computed an increase in the prices of petrol and high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre for second fortnightly (December 16-31), sources said.

The oil and gas regulator has calculated ex-depot prices of petrol and HSD, keeping in view 17 percent general sale tax (GST) and Rs28.68 petroleum levy (PL) per litre for December 16-31, the sources said.

In December of 2020, price of Brent crude so far is around $48.61 per barrel, while the price was $42.69 per barrel in November of 2020.

Rise in the oil prices pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of the coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

If the government approved the recommended price of petrol, it would be Rs105.69 per litre from Rs100.69 per litre.

The price of HSD would be Rs110.43 from existing price of Rs105.43 per litre. These are major petroleum products where the federal government generates GST and PL.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to immediately public the commission's report on the petroleum crisis. In first 10 days of June 2020, various parts of the country faced acute shortage of petroleum products.

A report of the commission that was formed to investigate the petroleum crisis was presented in the LHC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Prices of petrol, HSD see rise

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Commission names those behind June oil 'crises'

US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power

PDM extends 'ultimatum' to government

Government decides to hire CEOs of Discos from market

Effective April 1, 2021: Banks, MFBs and DFIs must provide KFSs to customers: SBP

Nepra raises Discos' tariff for Sept by Rs1.11

Taxable supply of locally-produced coal: LHC quashes SRO, declares it illegal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.