AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 20.38 (0.45%)
BR30 22,952 Decreased By ▼ -49.62 (-0.22%)
KSE100 43,587 Increased By ▲ 320.9 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 92.43 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China exports 52 state-of-the-art fire trucks to Karachi

APP 15 Dec 2020

BEIJING: A Chinese company has exported a batch of 52 state-of-art fire-trucks to Karachi to enhance fire-fighting and rescue level of the port city.

This batch of fire vehicle, manufactured by Guangdong Yongqiang Aolinbao International Fire Truck Co Ltd is different from traditional fire-trucks that can only stop and spray water. These vehicles are convenient and available, flexible, and easy to operate, according to Sina.com, a Chinese news website here on Monday.

A demonstration of vehicle functions and a demonstration of high-pressure water gun fire extinguishing were conducted during the send-off ceremony.

The project is part of the infrastructure development of Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan and it is the largest fire truck procurement project in Pakistan in the past 30 years.

The project, supervised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adopted global bidding. The companies from different countries competed on the same stage to win this goal.

It said, the successful export this time is not only a testimony of the friendship between China and Pakistan, but also will accelerate the pace of Dongguan's manufacturing of fire-fighting equipment to go abroad and serve the global fire-fighting industry, demonstrating the strong strength of Dongguan manufacturing to the world.

According to the report, the export of the fire-fighting vehicle will contributes to a sound China-Pakistan relationship. The new fire truck products will greatly enhance Pakistan's fire-fighting and rescue capabilities, further promote the Karachi City Government's fire-fighting emergency rescue level, and provide strong hardware support for the safety of Karachi citizens.

Guangdong Yongqiang Aolinbao International Fire Truck Co Ltd was established in 2005 and is one of the well-known manufacturers of emergency mobile fire rescue equipment in China.

The company locates in the field of emergency equipment services, establishes a trustworthy value image, and is committed to solving industry problems. After more than ten years of development, Olinbao products occupy a certain position in China's high-end emergency fire-fighting and rescue vehicle market and have become preferred equipment for airports and petroleum and petrochemical companies.

The company has five major product series, including special airport fire trucks, elevating fire trucks, fire fighting trucks, emergency rescue fire trucks, and combat support fire trucks, with more than 200 product categories.

The company uses all-aluminium alloy non-framework and stress-free structure technology series of fire trucks to inject a new concept into China's fire-fighting field, creating a new era of light weight and high-power fire-trucks.

It said, the company will continue to respond to approach more cities in Pakistan and provide more services to more cities and people in Pakistan.

China exports 52 state-of-the-art fire trucks to Karachi

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.