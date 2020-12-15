Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Monday (December 14, 2020).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 94736.00 Silver Tezabi 1028.80 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 94650.00 Gold 22 CT 86762.00 Silver 1003.00 ==================================