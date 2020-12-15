Sharif family trying to save their skin through PDM’s flop show: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said Nawaz Sharif was trying to save his own and family's skin through the flop shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

All the opposition parties, in fact, were fighting for their personal interests and not for the people, who had rejected them by staying away from their Lahore's public meeting, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif, a former prime minister, had tried o tarnish the country's image by targeting the national institutions. The opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, tried to create rifts among the institutions, he added.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest leader, who could have chosen a way to live a better life, but he selected a missionary path to bring improvement in the lives of poor people.