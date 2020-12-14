Opposition working without strategy to achieve vested interests: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said the opposition parties were doing politics without following any strategy, policy or agenda to achieve their vested interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he advised the Members of National Assembly of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to resign from the parliament and the government would accept their resignations.

The minister said in fact that people had been fully supporting and endorsing the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had not participated in PDM’s Lahore public gatherings.

He disclosed the PDM Lahore public meeting a flop show and futile exercise as only few students of seminaries had attended it.

Replying to a question, he said due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, the prices of sugar and flour had reduced to a great extent to provide relief to the common man.