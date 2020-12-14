AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
44 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

  • The district administration has extended smart lockdown for ten more days in 12 hotspot areas of Hyderabad district from December 7-16 and all notified areas were sealed.
APP 14 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: As many as 44 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases to more than 1500.

According to health authorities, 8252 people out of total 94,315 suspects had so far been tested positive for COVID-19, of them 6692 were fully recovered while 164 lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion in March 2020.

Out of 1500 COVID-19 positive cases, 44 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, officials added.

The district administration has extended smart lockdown for ten more days in 12 hotspot areas of Hyderabad district from December 7-16 and all notified areas were sealed.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaigns in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

