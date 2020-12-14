COAS assures Pakistan's continued support for regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday appreciated role of Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assured that Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.

He made these remarks in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) in Afghanistan, General Austin Scott Miller who called on the Army Chief here, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process during the meeting, it added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.