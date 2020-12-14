World
Toronto hospital to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday
- Vaccines have arrived at the Toronto's University Health Network hospital and a "small number" will receive the shots, he added.
OTTAWA: Toronto's University Health Network hospital will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, the official in charge of the vaccine rollout in the province of Ontario said.
"The number of vaccinations that will take place today are probably pretty small," retired general Rick Hillier, who is in charge of Ontario's vaccine rollout, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
