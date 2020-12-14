AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

U.S. natgas futures rise on colder weather view, soaring LNG exports

  • Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day so far in December.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a more than one-week high on Monday on record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and expectations for higher heating demand as forecasts pointed to cooler weather.

Front-month gas futures rose 7.6 cents, or 3.1%, to $2.671 per million British thermal units at 9:35 a.m. EST (1435 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 3.

"Natural Gas futures are higher mainly due to supportive weather model runs which indicate a shift towards colder temperatures for the end of December," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis Chances of a big snowstorm that could impact the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern portions of the country around mid-week were also supporting prices, DiDona added.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day so far in December.

That compares with a seven-month high of 91.0 bcfd in November 2020 and an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected supply would fall from 99.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 99.1 bcfd this week, before rising to 99.4 bcfd again in the next week.

With cooler weather coming, Refinitiv projected demand, including exports, would fall from an average of 125.0 bcfd this week to 123.2 bcfd next week.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, rose to an average of 10.9 bcfd so far in December, which would top November's 9.8 bcfd record.

Data provider Refinitiv predicted 423 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, up from the 396 HDDs estimated on Friday. HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

natural gas liquefied natural gas

U.S. natgas futures rise on colder weather view, soaring LNG exports

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters