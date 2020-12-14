PDM gives Govt Jan 31 ultimatum to resign; to announce long march’s final date on Feb 1 if it stays

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday gave the government January 31 ultimatum to resign, if it stays, the alliance will announce the long march date on February 1.

The development comes a day after opposition’s 11-party alliance held rally in Lahore.

In a joint presser alongside PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-E-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief addressing to media said, “Today, we want to make it clear: The government should resign till January 31. If it does not, then the [PDM leadership] will announce a long-march on February 1.

He appealed to the people to start preparing for the long march.

The PDM chief announced that the 11-party alliance's lawmakers would hand in their resignations from the provincial and national assemblies on December 31.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that some "media houses were spreading false reports" and that she had appreciated her party leaders for their works that had led to a "successful" Lahore jalsa.

"I have not seen such a rally in my life, that despite such cold weather, even chairs were not visible People were standing and hearing the party leaders," she said.