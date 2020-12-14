Markets
TSX opens higher as energy stocks gain on vaccine cheer
14 Dec 2020
Energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index open higher on Monday, as oil prices rose on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-aided recovery in fuel demand.
At 9:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.3 points, or 0.37pc, at 17,614.22.
