Markets
Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out
14 Dec 2020
Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped following a bumper buyout offer from Britain’s AstraZeneca.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.54 points, or 0.26pc, at the open to 30,123.91.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.81 points, or 0.32pc, at 3,675.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 69.57 points, or 0.56pc, to 12,447.44 at the opening bell.
