Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in serious injuries to two innocent civilians.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector of the LoC, 19 year old Nasreen Akhtar, resident of Kakota village, and Shoukat, resident of Chaffer village, sustained serious injuries.

As per the statement the FO, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

He stated that Indian diplomat was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Chaudhri said, “This year, India has committed 2970 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 27 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 249 innocent civilians.”