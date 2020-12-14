COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 1,260 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said six more corona patients died overnight raising lifting the death toll due to the contagion to 3,164, with 1,260 new positive cases emerged.

The death rate stood at 1.6 percent while the testing of 1,260 positive for COVID-19 out of 8,464 tests conducted, showed the ratio of 14.9 percent, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said till date total 2,156,710 tests had been conducted, out of which 196,960 corona positive cases were detected. Some 85.4 percent or 168,209 patients had recovered, including 866 overnight, he added.

The chief minister said currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, including 24,572 in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 1,001 in hospitals.

The condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

He said out of 1,260 new cases, 1,041 were detected in Karachi, including 327 from South, 294 Central, 128, Korangi, 124 Central, 104 South and 64 Malir district,; 44 in Hyderabad; 22 in Dadu; 19 in Shaheed Benazirabad; 15 in Nausheroferoze;12 in Jamshoro; 10 in Mirpurkhas; eight each in Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki; six each in Umarkot and Kamber; four each in Shikarpur and Badin; two each in Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad; and one in Matiari.

The chief minister urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the government to contain further spread of the pandemic.