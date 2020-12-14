AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 1,260 in Sindh

  • The chief minister said currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, including 24,572 in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 1,001 in hospitals.
APP 14 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said six more corona patients died overnight raising lifting the death toll due to the contagion to 3,164, with 1,260 new positive cases emerged.

The death rate stood at 1.6 percent while the testing of 1,260 positive for COVID-19 out of 8,464 tests conducted, showed the ratio of 14.9 percent, the chief minister said in a statement.

He said till date total 2,156,710 tests had been conducted, out of which 196,960 corona positive cases were detected. Some 85.4 percent or 168,209 patients had recovered, including 866 overnight, he added.

The chief minister said currently 25,589 patients were under treatment, including 24,572 in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 1,001 in hospitals.

The condition of 781 patients was stated to be critical, including 86 shifted to ventilators.

He said out of 1,260 new cases, 1,041 were detected in Karachi, including 327 from South, 294 Central, 128, Korangi, 124 Central, 104 South and 64 Malir district,; 44 in Hyderabad; 22 in Dadu; 19 in Shaheed Benazirabad; 15 in Nausheroferoze;12 in Jamshoro; 10 in Mirpurkhas; eight each in Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan, Larkana and Ghotki; six each in Umarkot and Kamber; four each in Shikarpur and Badin; two each in Sukkur, Sanghar and Jacobabad; and one in Matiari.

The chief minister urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the government to contain further spread of the pandemic.

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID 19

COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, infects 1,260 in Sindh

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters