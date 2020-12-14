AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President calls for effective measures to address special needs of PWDs

  • The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting about registration of PWDs, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need of taking effective measures to address special needs of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and encourage their active participation in various spheres of life.

He also underlined the need of simplifying the process of registration of PWDs to facilitate the differently-abled people.

The president expressed these views while chairing a meeting about registration of PWDs, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishter, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Yousuf Mobin and other senior officials.

The meeting was briefed by the SAPM and NADRA chairman on the steps taken for the registration of PWDs.

The president said it was highly imperative to ease the process of registration and conduct a survey on PWDs so as to devise a strategy by the government to address their needs in an effective manner.

Dr Sania Nishter informed the meeting that the survey on PWDs, under the Ehsaas Programme, was being carried out, which would be completed by June 2021.

The president asked the stakeholders concerned to take measures to mainstream education system for the economic uplift and integrating the PWDs.

He also appreciated the steps taken by NADRA and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation for the registration of PWDs.

Dr. Arif Alvi Persons With Disabilities

President calls for effective measures to address special needs of PWDs

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters