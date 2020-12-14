AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Red Bull look with hope to 2021 after ending Mercedes' Abu Dhabi stranglehold

  • The 23-year-old Dutchman converted pole position to an unchallenged victory nearly 16 seconds ahead of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

Max Verstappen broke Mercedes' stranglehold on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with victory in Formula One's season finale on Sunday, but his Red Bull team will want to wrest a bigger prize from the dominant champions next year.

The 23-year-old Dutchman converted pole position to an unchallenged victory nearly 16 seconds ahead of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

That ended a run of six successive wins and qualifying one-twos for the Brackley-based team, who this weekend tasted their first Abu Dhabi defeat of the turbo hybrid era.

"You've only got to look at every pole, every race winner for the last six years has been a Mercedes car," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters.

"So to break that stranglehold here with them finishing behind us second and third, that's a great result for us at a venue that has been probably one of their very strongest."

Red Bull, who started the season with a car that its drivers found difficult, can take encouragement from their performance in Abu Dhabi.

Honda, who supply their power unit, is also the only engine manufacturer other than Mercedes to win this season.

With the cars staying largely the same barring a few minor aerodynamic tweaks, Red Bull hope to be able to give Mercedes, who won 13 of this season's 17 races, a run for their money in both title battles next year.

Red Bull, the last non-Mercedes winners in Abu Dhabi with Sebastian Vettel in 2013, have a history of closing the gap at the end of the season before falling back again at the start of the following year.

"We need a car that performs at a whole variance of circuits which Mercedes have been very good at producing," said Horner of next season.

"I think that, particularly at a circuit like this, to take that kind of performance into the winter is very, very encouraging."

Max Verstappen Mercedes

Red Bull look with hope to 2021 after ending Mercedes' Abu Dhabi stranglehold

Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine

Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations

Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties

Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters