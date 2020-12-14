World
J&J has applied to South Africa for registering COVID-19 vaccine, says regulator
- South Africa is currently the worst-hit country in the continent in terms of coronavirus infections and has entered a second wave.
14 Dec 2020
CAPE TOWN: South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
Chief Executive of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) Boitumelo Semete told a news conference the regulator would focus on "safety, quality and efficacy" of a vaccine.
South Africa is currently the worst-hit country in the continent in terms of coronavirus infections and has entered a second wave.
PDM gives Govt Jan 31 ultimatum to resign; to announce long march’s final date on Feb 1 if it stays
J&J has applied to South Africa for registering COVID-19 vaccine, says regulator
Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine
Indian diplomat summoned to protest ceasefire violations
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
Read more stories
Comments