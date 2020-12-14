J&J has applied to South Africa for registering COVID-19 vaccine, says regulator

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator SAHPRA said on Monday it has received its first application to register a COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Chief Executive of South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) Boitumelo Semete told a news conference the regulator would focus on "safety, quality and efficacy" of a vaccine.

South Africa is currently the worst-hit country in the continent in terms of coronavirus infections and has entered a second wave.