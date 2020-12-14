World
Phillips 66 expects to spend 43pc less in 2021
14 Dec 2020
U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 on Monday set its 2021 capital budget at $1.7 billion, around 43pc lower than the forecast for this year.
The company said market conditions "remain challenged" after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated fuel demand for most of 2020.
