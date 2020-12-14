World
Iran's missile programme is non-negotiable, says Rouhani
- Biden appears to see a return to the 2015 international nuclear deal as a prelude to wider talks on Iran's nuclear work, its ballistic missiles and regional activities.
14 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran's missile programme was non-negotiable and that U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden is "well aware of it".
Biden appears to see a return to the 2015, international nuclear deal as a prelude to wider talks on Iran's nuclear work, its ballistic missiles and regional activities.
