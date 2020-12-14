World
UK hopeful for EU trade deal, gaps still remain, says PM's spokesman
- "We remain hopeful of reaching an agreement ... No deal is a possible outcome ... But we've been clear that we will continue to work to reach a free trade agreement,"
14 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain continues to be hopeful that it can secure a trade agreement with the European Union but there are still gaps on key issues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"We remain hopeful of reaching an agreement ... No deal is a possible outcome ... But we've been clear that we will continue to work to reach a free trade agreement," the spokesman told reporters, repeating that fisheries and fair competition guarantees were areas where gaps between positions remain.
Govt permits private sector to import COVID-19 vaccine
UK hopeful for EU trade deal, gaps still remain, says PM's spokesman
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
Sheikh Rashid criticises PDM's confrontational politics; asks 'Who do you want to speak to if not PM Imran?'
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
Read more stories
Comments