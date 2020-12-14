Business & Finance
Volkswagen supervisory board to meet Monday to discuss leadership crisis
14 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Volkswagen's supervisory board has brought forward its meeting and will now discuss tensions between the German carmaker's labour leaders and its chief executive on Monday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
CEO Herbert Diess has demanded a contract extension and more support for his reform efforts from Volkswagen's stakeholders, but he has met resistance from powerful worker representatives.
Supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, seeking to find a solution, held talks with main stakeholders over the weekend, one source said.
Volkswagen had no immediate comment.
The supervisory board had planned to meet on Thursday.
