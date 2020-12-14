Rupee sheds 34 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 34 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs. 160.47 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.13.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 159.7 and Rs. 160.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 79 paisas and closed at Rs. 194.92 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 194.13, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs. 1.54, whereas a increase of Rs. 3.78 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 214.93 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 211.25.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 09 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.68 and Rs. 42.78 respectively.