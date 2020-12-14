AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Pakistan

Gold prices decrease Rs.300 to Rs110,500 per tola

  • The gold price in the in international market decreased by $.16 and was traded at $.1824 against its sale at $.1840, the association added.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs. 300 on Monday and was traded at Rs. 110,500 against its sale at Rs. 110,800.

The prices of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs. 257 and was traded at Rs. 94,736 against its sale at Rs. 94,993 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 86,841, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs. 20 and was traded at Rs. 1200 against its sale at Rs. 1220 whereas that of ten gram silver also went up by Rs.17.15 and was traded at Rs. 1028.80 against its sale at Rs. 1045.95.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $.16 and was traded at $.1824 against its sale at $.1840, the association added.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Gold Tola Price Today Gold Sarafa Price

