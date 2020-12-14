AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Pakistan

Bulls rule PSX, index gains 795 points to close at 43,266 points

  • Khyber Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs. 12.04 per share, closing at Rs. 400.62 whereas Otsuka Pak shares decreased by Rs. 1150 per share closing at Rs. 300.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday continued with bullish trend and gained 795.82 points with positive change of 1.87 percent, closing at 43,266 points against 42,470 points on the last working day.

A total 629,525,666 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 557,610,174 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 26.434 billion against Rs. 23.912 billion previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 320 of them recorded gain and 76 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Refinery with a volume of 57,480,500 shares and price per share of Rs. 21.19, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 46,848,653 and price per share of Rs. 14.74 and Azgard Nine with a volume of 30,973,000 and price per share of Rs. 23.96.

Island Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs. 108.50 per share, closing at Rs. 1596.50 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs. 39.98 per share, closing at Rs. 1489.99.

Khyber Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs. 12.04 per share, closing at Rs. 400.62 whereas Otsuka Pak shares decreased by Rs. 1150 per share closing at Rs. 300.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Live PSX Volume Today PSX Live

