Markets
Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat
14 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.
The tender closes on Dec. 23.
