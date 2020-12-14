Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 909,000 T by Dec. 13

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 909,000 tonnes between Oct. 1 and Dec 13, exporters estimated on Monday, down 0.4pc from 912,000 tonnes over the same period last season.

About 46,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 43,000 tonnes to San Pedro between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13 for a total of 89,000 tonnes, up from 88,000 tonnes during the same week last season.