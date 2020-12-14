World
Russia reports 27,328 new coronavirus cases
14 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday confirmed 27,328 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,874 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,681,256.
Authorities said 450 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 47,391.
