Markets
Kenyan shilling stable amid slow activity
- At 0805 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.45/111.65 per dollar, the same as Friday's closing rate.
14 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday as demand for hard currency remained subdued amid slow activity as companies closed down for festive season, traders said.
At 0805 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.45/111.65 per dollar, the same as Friday's closing rate.
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
Kenyan shilling stable amid slow activity
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Read more stories
Comments