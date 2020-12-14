AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 108.87 (2.45%)
BR30 23,002 Increased By ▲ 527.67 (2.35%)
KSE100 43,266 Increased By ▲ 795.83 (1.87%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 358.52 (2.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble steadies near 4-month peak vs dollar, MOEX hits record high

  • The rouble was 0.1pc stronger against the dollar at 72.88 after touching 72.79, its strongest since Aug. 17.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed slightly on Monday, trading near four-month highs versus the dollar, and the benchmark MOEX stock index hit a fresh record high as oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel.

At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.1pc stronger against the dollar at 72.88 after touching 72.79, its strongest since Aug. 17.

Gains in Russian assets could be limited after reports that hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter.

So far, Russian assets enjoyed support from a rise in oil prices on hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.3pc at $50.61 a barrel.

If the oil price stabilises near current levels in the next 12 months, the rouble's fair value would be at 71 versus the dollar, Raiffeisen Bank analysts said.

But an FX liquidity shortage and capital outflows are seen hampering the rouble's strengthening, they said.

Against the euro, the rouble eased 0.1pc to 88.52.

"This week may prove whether recent optimism has been justified or not with a slew of events and economic statistics," BCS Brokerage said.

The market will be watching the approval of the U.S. election results on Monday, U.S. and Russian monetary policy meetings later this week, developments around Brexit, BCS said.

"This is not to mention the usual drivers of late - gradual roll-out of the COVID vaccine, oil prices and news on potential economic stimulus."

On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1pc higher at 3,310.1 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,313.94.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.3pc to 1,431.0 points, its highest since late February.

Russian rouble

Rouble steadies near 4-month peak vs dollar, MOEX hits record high

Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters