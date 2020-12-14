AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership

  • PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.
  • The PDM said that it will hold a long march to Islamabad in January or February to force the government to quit.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 14 Dec 2020

As part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest against the government, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah submitted on Monday his resignation.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader has submitted his resignation to PPP leadership in Karachi. According to ARY, all members of the PPP in the Sindh Assembly have tendered their resignation.

On the weekend, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon tendered his resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier in December, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that all opposition lawmakers will submit their resignations to their respective party heads by December 31. The PDM aims to block the election to half of the Senate scheduled to be held in March next year.

Following his announcement, as many as 14 lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) submitted their resignations to its leadership.

During its final rally of the year in Lahore on Sunday, the PDM said that it will hold a long march to Islamabad in January or February to force the government to quit.

