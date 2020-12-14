World
EU's Barnier says ‘next few days’ important for Brexit deal talks
- "Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal."
14 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that "the next few days are important" for negotiations if a trade deal with Britain is going to be in place for Jan. 1, when the United Kingdom finally leaves the bloc's orbit.
"It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success," Barnier said in a tweet.
"Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal."
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
EU's Barnier says ‘next few days’ important for Brexit deal talks
Murad Ali Shah submits resignation letter as Sindh chief minister to PPP’s leadership
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Read more stories
Comments