Business & Finance
Uganda central bank leaves its policy rate unchanged at 7pc
- Uganda's central bank on Monday maintained its benchmark rate at 7pc, extending its loose policy stance to keep credit flowing faster and jumpstart an economy battered.
14 Dec 2020
KAMPALA: Uganda's central bank on Monday maintained its benchmark rate at 7pc, extending its loose policy stance to keep credit flowing faster and jumpstart an economy battered by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
