Business & Finance
With eye on exchange rate, Panetta says ECB ready to do more
14 Dec 2020
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank can still provide more stimulus if needed to counter any drag on inflation, including from the firming euro against major currencies, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.
"We stand ready to adjust all our instruments if downside risks to the outlook materialise, including those stemming from exchange rate dynamics," Panetta said.
"Indeed, an appreciation of the euro could significantly affect euro area inflation."
