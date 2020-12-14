New Railways minister Azam Khan Swati assumes charge

Newly appointed minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has assumed charge of his office on Monday.

Ex-Railways minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed arrived at the ministry. Both expressed best wishes to each other for their new responsibilities.

Azam Swati lauded Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for his outstanding performance as railways in last two years.

During the visit, Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani briefed Swati about the functioning of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati pledged to ensure safety and provide best service to the passengers.

Last week, in a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was appointed as interior minister.

Meanwhile Ijaz Shah would serve as federal minister for Narcotics Control while Azam Swati had been made federal minister for Railways.