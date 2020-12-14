Pakistan
PM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil
- The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid-19."
14 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday prayed for the speedy recovery of religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, who was tested positive with COVID-19.
The Prime Minister in a tweet said, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid-19."
Maulana Tariq Jamil was hospitalized on the advice of doctors.
Majority of senators retiring next year belong to opposition parties
PM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil
PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park
Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt
Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety
Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR
Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students
Read more stories
Comments