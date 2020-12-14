AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Foggy conditions: Several flights delayed at airports in Karachi and Lahore

  • A Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-302, which was going to depart for Lahore, got delayed for an hour
  • Four flights were canceled and several delayed due to thick fog and technical issues at Allama Iqbal International Airport
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Several flights were delayed in Karachi and Lahore due to extreme foggy conditions, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a flight of private airline ER-540 was delayed for five hours which was en route to Quetta at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The flight was rescheduled to fly at 1:00 pm. Another flight ER-502 took off at 9:00 am for Lahore after one-hour delay.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-302, which was going to depart for Lahore, got delayed for an hour. Another PIA’s flight to Islamabad, PK-300 was delayed for 45 minutes, and a private airline’s flight SV-707 en route to Jeddah was delayed for 1.5 hours.

In addition, an Airblue flight, 416, was delayed which was scheduled to depart for Dubai. Besides, four flights were canceled and several were delayed due to thick fog and technical issues at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Earlier, Lahore-Sheikhupura section of the Motorway was closed to traffic due to extreme fog. Four cars crashed into each other near the Sialkot Motorway toll plaza while seven people were injured in the accident.

The authorities advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and install fog lights in the cars in case they do need to go out.

airlines fog flight operation disruption time rescheduled

