Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Peshawar

  • Police have also been deployed at entry and exit points to these areas.
  • Peshawar reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 14 Dec 2020

Amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, the Peshawar district has imposed a smart lockdown in more areas.

A lockdown has been imposed in Mohallah Umer Khel, Musazai, Tor Kanray, Mashogaggar Muhallah Balo Khel, Badhaber and Jalal Town, Budu Samar Bagh, Samaa reported. Police have also been deployed at entry and exit points to these areas.

All shops, except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors, emergency services and general stores will remain closed during the lockdown. No gatherings are allowed, while congregations at mosques have also been restricted to five people.

In the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 357 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. Peshawar reported seven of the total 10 fatalities.

The health department has urged people to comply strictly with the coronavirus guidelines. Since December, the KP had been recording on average 400 infections and seven deaths per day.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan Peshawar positivity rate

