Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine exceeds 900,000

KYIV: The total number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine has exceeded 900,000, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday.

He said 6,451 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours together with new 93 virus-related deaths.

The government last week said it would introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January, hoping to stop the rapid spread of the infections.

The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24.

The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport.

It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.