AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By ▲ 80.91 (1.82%)
BR30 22,828 Increased By ▲ 354.11 (1.58%)
KSE100 43,110 Increased By ▲ 639.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 18,009 Increased By ▲ 278.39 (1.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares end higher on vaccine roll-outs, BOJ tankan

  • Nintendo jumped 3.13% as the Kyoto-based gaming company continued to benefit from tougher social restrictions.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Monday as progress on COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs globally lifted risk sentiment, while a Bank of Japan survey showed business sentiment in December improved at the fastest pace in nearly two decades.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3% to 26,732.44, rebounding from its first weekly loss in six. The broader Topix gained 0.48% to 1,790.52, its highest close since October 2018.

All but six of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange ended higher, with highly cyclical shippers and machinery among the top performing sectors on the main bourse.

The market tracked US stock futures higher on growing hopes of a swift global economic recovery amid progress on COVID-19 vaccines, with the first shipments speeding across the United States.

The Bank of Japan's tankan survey also supported market sentiment, as the mood among big manufacturers improved for the second straight quarter to minus 10 this month from minus 27 in September.

But shares pared some early gains in the afternoon, following news that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could further restrict a travel subsidy programme to contain mounting infections at coronavirus meeting later in the day.

Japan reported a record of more than 3,000 new daily coronavirus infections on Saturday and the capital Tokyo confirmed 621 new cases.

Toyota Motor rose nearly 1.7% to hit its highest level since early February, supported by the launch of its revamped hydrogen fuel cell car as well as by solid November Chinese auto sales data.

Nintendo jumped 3.13% as the Kyoto-based gaming company continued to benefit from tougher social restrictions.

Elsewhere, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries soared more than 7.5% after the Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Friday that the company-led project to build a new fighter plane would be joined by US aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp.

Japanese shares COVID 19 Nikkei share average rose

Japan shares end higher on vaccine roll-outs, BOJ tankan

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters