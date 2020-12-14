Business & Finance
Romania's industrial output up 2.1% m/m in October
- Data from the National Statistics Board showed on Monday
14 Dec 2020
BUCHAREST: Romania's adjusted industrial output rose 2.1% on the month in October, and was up 1.2% on the year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Monday.
