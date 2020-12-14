Angry Indian workers attack iPhone factory

Angry Indian workers attacked an iPhone factory situated in the country’s IT hub Bangaluru, over wage issues.

As per videos circulating on social media, workers smashed CCTV cameras and glass panels and set a car on fire at Wistron Corp manufacturing facility. Wistron, is a Taiwan based company producing iPhones, with its factory employing thousands of workers

As per details, the workers alleged that they have not been fully paid for four months and are being forced to work overtime.

The Indian police said that they had detained 100 people and were investigating the incident as well as claims by protesting workers that they hadn’t been paid.

“We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation,” said Wistron spokeswoman, Joyce Chou, quoted Wall Street Journal. The spokesperson expressed deep shock over the unrest.

Meanwhile, an Apple spokesman based in the United States said that the company has launched an investigation at the Wistron facility and has personnel on the ground and en route to India to help. “Apple is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

CN Ashwathnarayan, Karnataka state's deputy chief minister, condemned the attacks and said his government would ensure the situation was "resolved expeditiously".

"We will ensure that all workers' rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared," he tweeted.

As per Indian media, the production facility employees some 15,000 workers.