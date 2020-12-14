Two injured in fire at Nigeria's Qua Iboe oil export terminal

LAGOS: Two workers were injured in a fire at Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal, a spokesman for operator ExxonMobil said on Sunday.

Exxon said the workers were receiving medical treatment following the fire earlier on Sunday at the process area of the terminal.

The spokesman said Exxon was investigating the cause of the fire and did not anticipate any impact to operations.

A third-party source close to the operation said a gas leakage had exploded when workers tried to light a flare, and that the fire had cut power at the terminal and suspended loadings.

Qua Iboe is among the largest oil export streams in Nigeria, Africa's largest crude exporter. December loadings were expected to be 184,000 barrels per day.