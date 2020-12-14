AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,525 Increased By ▲ 75.74 (1.7%)
BR30 22,815 Increased By ▲ 341.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 43,071 Increased By ▲ 600.97 (1.42%)
KSE30 17,989 Increased By ▲ 258.67 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020
Business & Finance

Panama suspends flights by Venezuelan airlines in tit-for-tat measure

  • In a statement, the authority said flights were suspended until Venezuela permitted Copa to resume its service and re-established "fair and equal" treatment under a bilateral accord.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

PANAMA CITY: Panama's aviation authority said flights by Venezuelan airlines to Panama would be canceled from this Sunday until Venezuela withdrew a suspension on services by Panamanian airline Copa to Venezuela, which was announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the authority said flights were suspended until Venezuela permitted Copa to resume its service and re-established "fair and equal" treatment under a bilateral accord.

Venezuela Panama's aviation authority

