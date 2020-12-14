Changan Alsvin Starts Pre-booking in Pakistan

After its launch in Pakistan last week, Changan Alsvin, a new sedan by Changan Master Motors, is now available for pre-booking.

According to Pakwheels, Changan Alsvin will directly compete with Toyota Yaris and Honda City, which have dominated the sedan segment for years.

Changan Master Motors has launched three variants of its new sedan: 1.3L Manual, 1.5L DCT and 1.5L DCT Lumiere. The DCT Lumiere is the top-of-the-line variant. While the company has revealed that its new sedan will have multiple features including cruise control, sunroof, air bags and parking sensors, no information about the prices have been disclosed as yet.

It is expected that the company will announce price lists at the start of 2021. However, the sedan is now available for pre-booking. Customers can pre-book their Alsvin through Changan Pakistan's website by selecting Alsvin from the Products tabs and clicking on the 'Pre-Book Now' button.

This will redirect customers to a booking form, where they would be required to enter their personal information including their mobile number, WhatsApp number and source of payment. Customers will also be able to select one of three variants and the exterior color at this point.

Changan Master Motors also mentions that free maintenance will be offered for one year to those who win a Lucky Draw by being among the first 1000 pre-booking entries. The customers can only avail this offer if their name and CNIC is the same as that mentioned on the booking form. Moreover, a booking email will also be required to avail this offer.