Vietnam Nov coffee exports drop 8.4% m/m, rice down 3.1%
14 Dec 2020
HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in November fell 8.4% from October to 83,730 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period were down 3.1% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Monday showed.
For the first eleven months of the year, Vietnam exported 1.43 million tonnes of coffee, down 3.0% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.
Coffee export revenue in January-November fell 1.9% to around $2.49 billion, it said.
Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in November fell 3.1% from the previous month to 351,515 tonnes, the statement said.
The country's rice exports in the January-November period fell 2.9% year on year to 5.7 million tonnes, it said.
