AVN 81.15 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.91%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 139.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.38%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.13%)
DGKC 110.27 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
EFERT 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.3%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.9%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HBL 133.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
LOTCHEM 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
MLCF 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.53%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (2.86%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PSO 204.31 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.65%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 19.97 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
TRG 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.75%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,525 Increased By ▲ 76.03 (1.71%)
BR30 22,808 Increased By ▲ 334.08 (1.49%)
KSE100 43,062 Increased By ▲ 591.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,987 Increased By ▲ 256.41 (1.45%)
Dec 14, 2020
London nickel scales 14-month peak on supply crunch fears

  • The most-active February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 3.4% to 133,190 yuan ($20,376.04) a tonne, advancing for a sixth consecutive session.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

MANILA: Nickel hit a 14-month high in London and scaled a contract peak in Shanghai on Monday, on higher stainless steel prices in China and concerns about supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose 2.8% to $17,775 a tonne, the highest since Oct. 11, 2019.

The most-active February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 3.4% to 133,190 yuan ($20,376.04) a tonne, advancing for a sixth consecutive session.

Shanghai stainless steel futures jumped more than 3% in early trade.

Nickel and other base metals in London were also supported by investors turning cautiously optimistic over prospects of an additional US economic stimulus and the extended E.U.-U.K. trade talks.

