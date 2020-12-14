AVN 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 139.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.01%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
EFERT 62.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.22%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFL 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.53%)
HASCOL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HBL 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.13%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
JSCL 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 27.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.19%)
OGDC 104.28 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.87%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PIOC 94.87 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.14%)
PSO 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (1.64%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.22%)
TRG 75.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.67%)
UNITY 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,506 Increased By ▲ 56.9 (1.28%)
BR30 22,728 Increased By ▲ 253.61 (1.13%)
KSE100 42,924 Increased By ▲ 453.81 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By ▲ 192.67 (1.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ focusing on Pakistan, not potential test championship final

  • New Zealand head to Auckland on Tuesday to begin preparations for three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan before a two-test series begins in Mt. Maunganui on Dec. 26.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

WELLINGTON: New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham said on Monday their sole focus was the upcoming test series against Pakistan despite their 2-0 sweep of West Indies putting them in contention for a place in next year's world test championship final.

New Zealand moved into third place in the table for the world test championship when they completed an innings and 12 run victory over West Indies in the second test at the Basin Reserve.

The top-two sides face each other in the final at Lord's next year. The two ahead of New Zealand, Australia and India, will start a four-match series in Adelaide on Thursday.

"When you look too far ahead you can sometimes get caught out," Latham, who stood in for the absent Kane Williamson at the Basin Reserve, told reporters.

"Our focus will shift to Pakistan and whatever happens post that we'll assess.

"The goal at the start of the test championship was to get to that final, and if we play well we give ourselves a chance and it may be a possibility."

New Zealand dominated West Indies in both tests, posting big first innings totals after being put into bat in bowler-friendly conditions. Their bowlers then scythed through the tourists' first innings to set up their big victories.

New Zealand head to Auckland on Tuesday to begin preparations for three Twenty20 matches against Pakistan before a two-test series begins in Mt. Maunganui on Dec. 26.

In order to remain in contention for the test championship final they must also sweep Pakistan and hope other results go their way, and Latham said their good form and knowledge of home conditions would give them every chance.

"We have been playing some good cricket of late," Latham said. "In our conditions we certainly know how to play."

Pakistan australia Babar Azam New Zealand Twenty20 Adelaide test Indian Kane Williamson Tom Latham test championship

NZ focusing on Pakistan, not potential test championship final

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters