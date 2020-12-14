AVN 78.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.42%)
BOP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CHCC 139.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.01%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 62.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.22%)
EPCL 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.09%)
HASCOL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.88%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.17%)
OGDC 104.39 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.97%)
PAEL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
PIOC 94.87 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
POWER 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
PPL 92.39 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.13%)
PSO 204.06 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.52%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.22%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.79%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
BR100 4,505 Increased By ▲ 55.98 (1.26%)
BR30 22,717 Increased By ▲ 242.67 (1.08%)
KSE100 42,897 Increased By ▲ 426.91 (1.01%)
KSE30 17,912 Increased By ▲ 182.08 (1.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares hit record highs, all eyes on Burger King debut

  • Burger King India, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc's US chain Burger King, will debut later during the session on Monday.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit record highs on Monday and were on track for their seventh session of gains in the last eight sessions, with investors focussing on the market debut of Burger King India later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.50% to 13,581.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.47% to 46,319.56 by 0347 GMT. Up to Friday's close, both indexes have hit record highs in 15 of the last 23 sessions.

Indian shares have posted six straight weeks of gains, boosted by record inflows from foreign institutional investors, progress on COVID-19 vaccines globally and signs of a nascent economic recovery in the country.

Burger King India, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc's US chain Burger King, will debut later during the session on Monday.

The initial public offering was more than 150 times oversubscribed, exchange data showed.

The Nifty Auto Index rose 0.43%. Data from an industry body on Friday showed domestic passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 5% in November, boosted by festive demand.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% as investors cheered progress on coronavirus vaccines and gauged the chance of added US fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Indian shares COVID19 S&P BSE Sensex rose blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose

Indian shares hit record highs, all eyes on Burger King debut

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters