Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362
14 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.
The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends.
