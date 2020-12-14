AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.09%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.13%)
EPCL 48.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.02%)
HASCOL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUBC 81.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.33%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.29%)
OGDC 104.39 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.97%)
PAEL 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 94.87 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.86%)
POWER 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.14%)
PSO 204.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.5%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
STPL 19.94 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (5.95%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.8%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,508 Increased By ▲ 58.84 (1.32%)
BR30 22,749 Increased By ▲ 275.03 (1.22%)
KSE100 42,931 Increased By ▲ 460.26 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,923 Increased By ▲ 193.25 (1.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362

  • The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.

The numbers are usually lower on Mondays, because there is less testing and less data being transmitted to the RKI on weekends.

Germany Robert Koch Institute coronavirus cases

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business prospects, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters